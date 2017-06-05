Break-in at Battle building society

Police were called to a building society in Battle following a break-in during the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called to Nationwide in the High Street just after 5am today (Monday, June 5).

A Sussex Police spokesperson told the Observer that the front doors of the building had been damaged during the raid.

The force had also received ‘a number of reports’ of a cash register being dumped in the Marley Rise area.

The spokesperson added that the two incidents are not currently being linked and that officers are currently trying to trace the owner of the register.

Nationwide has been approached for comment.