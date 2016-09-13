BREAKING: Accident on A267 blocks traffic

The A267 in Heathfield is blocked both ways after a collision involving two vehicles.

The incident occurred at about 5.10pm at the Sheepsetting Lane junction.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed nobody was injured.

Traffic is still blocked in both directions as one of the vehicles still needs to be recovered.

