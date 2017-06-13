BREAKING: Bexhill robbery

Police are seeking witnesses to a robbery at the Tesco store in Collington Avenue, Bexhill-on-Sea, which took place shortly before 10.30pm on Sunday (June 11), just as the shop was about to close.

A man described as white, 6’, late 30s and wearing a black leather hooded jacket, speaking with a southern accent, threatened a cashier and demanded that he hand over the contents of the till.

He then left the shop in the direction of Little Common.

Investigator Jo Weeks, of Sussex Police, said, “This type of offence is still quite rare, but was nevertheless a traumatic experience for the staff member involved.

“Thankfully no one was hurt and only a small amount of money was stolen for, as with most stores, it is practice to empty money from the tills at regular intervals. It is likely someone will know who is involved in this and I appeal to them to contact us.”

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phone 101, quoting serial 1565 of 11/06.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, www.crimestoppers-uk.org