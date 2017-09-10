BREAKING COUNTY NEWS: Grand Hotel evacuated due to ‘security incident’

The Grand Hotel, in Brighton, has been evacuated due to a ‘security incident’, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “There is currently an ongoing police incident at the Grand Hotel on Brighton seafront. “We will provide an update in due course.”

Traffic reports indicate the A259 has been closed both ways between King’s Road and West Street.

Police are currently diverting traffic through Preston Street and West Street.

This story is updating as we get it.

Are you in the area, and able to speak to a reporter? If so, please call 01903 282366.