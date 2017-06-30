BREAKING NEWS: Camber Sands deaths ruled as ‘misadventure’

The deaths of seven men, who drowned in two separate incidents at Camber Sands last summer, were caused by misadventure, a coroner has ruled.

Alan Craze, who oversaw this week’s inquest into the tragedies, made his ruling this afternoon (Friday, June 30).

Earlier today, those gathered at the hearing were told by an oceanographer that rip tides were unlikely to have caused the men’s deaths as there was ‘insufficient wave activity’ to build up rip currents.

Instead he said he believed the men got into trouble after heading out to a sandbar to play ball a significant distance out at sea before getting caught out by the rapidly incoming tide.

Kenugen Saththiyanathan, 18, died alongside his brother Kobikanthan Saththiyanathan, 22, both from Erith, south east London.

Their three friends who also died were Nitharsan Ravi, 22, from Plumstead, Inthushan Sriskantharasa, 23, from Grays, Essex and Gurushanth Srithavarajah, 27, from Welling.

On July 24, Mohit Dupar, 36, from Hayes, west London, attempted to reach Brazilian Gustavo Silva Da Cruz, 19, after he got into difficulty.

The pair later died.

