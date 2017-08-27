BREAKING NEWS: Man dies after being airlifted from three-vehicle collision

A 26-year-old man has died after he was involved in a three-vehicle collision near Bexhill last night.

Police were called at 7pm to the incident, on the A259 at Hooe.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A 26-year-old man driving a blue BMW was airlifted to hospital but sadly died from his injuries.”

Injuries to others involved in the collision are believed to be minor, the spokesman added.

Police are appealing for information from the public, particularly from anyone who saw a blue BMW driving westbound.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting ‘Operation Warbler’.

Eyewitnesses have reported that the A259 was closed between the Pevensey roundabout and the Little Common roundabout.