Breaking news: Woman hurt after car flips in Battle

A woman has been injured in a car accident in Battle this lunchtime (Tuesday, January 10).

Police, paramedics and firefighters are currently on the scene of the crash at Powdermill Lane, near the Wylands Angling Centre.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 1.45pm to find a car had overturned onto its roof.

The 39-year-old driver is believed to have suffered cuts to her face and was to be taken to hospital, a spokesperson from Sussex Police said.

The road remains blocked as of 2.15pm and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.