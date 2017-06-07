Brede schoolgirl’s story to be read by millions after contest win

A schoolgirl will have her work read by millions after winning a creative writing competition launched by National Express.

Seven-year-old Erin Colley, from Brede, is one of just 12 winners from across the country selected by the firm to have her short story published on its on-board entertainment system VUER, which is short for View, Unwind, Enjoy, Relax.

Erin, a pupil at Brede Primary School, entered the Express Yourself story competition with her tale, Sam and the Fairy Princess, a story about a young boy and fairy princess who takes him on a magical journey to school.

Bosses at the coach operator launched the writing contest, which was judged by children’s authors across the UK as part of its Youth Promise, a commitment to give back to young people in communities across the UK.

Erin’s story features alongside the other winning entries in a special Travel Tales book for children on VUER, which allows coach travellers to enjoy films, TV and magazines and free WiFi.

Chris Hardy, National Express UK coach managing director, said: “Every year we take millions of people on a journey.

“It seemed really fitting to turn the tables and invite kids from all over the country to let their imaginations run riot and take us on a literary journey and they certainly didn’t disappoint.

“We’ve been absolutely blown away by quality of the entries which have taken us from depths of the jungle to outer space – and just about everywhere in between.All the entries we received were brilliant and we’d like to say a huge thanks to all the young people who entered. We loved reading every single tale, as well as of course a massive well done to Erin whose story will now be enjoyed by millions on VUER.”

Erin said: “I’m really happy to be one of the winners of the national story competition.”

Erin’s story is available on VUER this summer.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.