Broadoak gets better services

There were celebrations in Broad Oak last Thursday when post office services returned to the village at the newly improved convenience store.

Rye MP Amber Rudd, was invited to officially open the refurbished Best One convenience store in Broad Oak.

Amber was greeted by the owner, Rupan, and an excitable crowd of local residents to look around the new premises and meet those who helped to deliver the new shop.

Colourful balloons decorated the new shop and post office and local people were invited to come along and share in the celebrations, which included a special cake to mark the occasion.

After announcing the store open and cutting the ribbon, Amber joined Rupan and his family for some light refreshments to celebrate.

Amber said: “Thank you to Rupan and his team for kindly inviting me to open your store in Broad Oak.

“Small convenience stores are the lifeblood of our villages and communities, and this is testament to how many people attended the opening last week.

“I am pleased to see the newly refurbished store does not disappoint local residents, and I look forward to visiting again soon.”

The convenience store also has a Post Office counter to help cater for the all the village’s needs.

Laura Tarling, Public Affairs Manager for the Post Office, said: “We were delighted that the re-building of Broad Oak stores gave us the opportunity to restore Post Office services to the village.

“The hosted outreach service is provided every Thursday morning by the Postmaster for Tenterden Alan Knight and his team.

We know how important Post Offices are to communities and this great-looking new shop is ideally placed in Broad Oak.”

Rupan, owner of the store commented: “Thank you to Amber for taking the time out of her busy schedule to come and open my store.

“I know that all of my customers and residents were pleased to see her.”

The Store is at Broadoak Crossroads on the A28.

