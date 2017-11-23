Brothers win places in orchestra

Two musically gifted brothers from Robertsbridge are set to shine on the national stage after being awarded places in the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain 2018.

James Conway, 17, and Stephen Conway, 13, will join 162 other teenagers from all over the country to take part in this exciting orchestra.

Stephen Conway SUS-171123-113704001

They were among 700 young people who auditioned for a part.

James has been playing the cello for 10 years and Stephen the Double Bass for 7 years.

We live in Robertsbridge and both attend Bennett Memorial Diocesan School in Tunbridge Wells.

Both said they are really excited to be part of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

James said: “I can’t put into words how honoured I feel to have a place.

“The NYO is insanely passionate about music, this creates energy which is infectious.

It’s just phenomenal and I cannot wait to be part of it.”

Stephen says: ”It means the world to me. Since I started to take part in the NYO Inspire programme at age 11, I wanted to be in the full NYO.

“Everyone’s amazing at their instruments and make an incredible sound. I have to keep reminding myself I’m really in it”

During the year NYO Musicians will participate in three residencies with inspirational music directors, give major concerts, play live on BBC Radio 3, appear on Classic FM, and participate in the NYO Inspire programme. They will be a part of NYO’s 70th anniversary celebrations, which include several ‘firsts’ for the Orchestra.