Buckswood School shines in national competition

A school has come out as one of the best in the country in a national competition.

Buckswood, based in Guestling, recently took part in a contest run by the Royal Society of Biology.

Students participated in the British Biology Olympiad (BBO).

They had great reason to celebrate, scooping four Gold Awards with the team being ranked in the top six per cent in the UK.

More than 7,500 students across the country joined in the this year’s Royal Society competition with the aim to challenge and stimulate students with an interest in biology to expand and extend their talents, with the scope of the competition expanding outside the A-level syllabus.

The competition is designed to widen students’ exposure to the world of professional biology and encourage them to continue with the subject after sixth form and is also supported by the University of Warwick and the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC).

Giles Sutton, Buckswood’s headmaster, said: “Science is not a very photographic subject and the school has often wrongly been thought of as just being for ‘sporty kids’.

“Our sixth form is an amazing pool of talent right across the curriculum and with placements at Oxford and Cambridge this year as well as more than 70 top flight offers in a wide variety of degree subjects, we really are a place where children find their passions and then work out how to turn them into successful careers in jobs they love.”

The school would like to congratulate Toby Watson, Georgia McCarthy, Madge Hung and Ross Mclean for their amazing performance.

They have now been invited to go to London to receive their Gold Awards.

Buckswood recently upgraded its science facilities this year.

