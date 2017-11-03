Question: If you required works to a Graded or Listed property who would you call?
Answer: ACE JOINERY SOLUTIONS (SE) Ltd
Q: If your property was in a Preservation Area, who would you call?
A: ACE JOINERY SOLUTIONS (SE) Ltd
Q: If you wanted a bespoke item made, who would you call?
A: ACE JOINERY SOLUTIONS (SE) Ltd
Our experienced and knowledgeable team can provide the complete solution from design and estimating to the manufacture and installation on all aspects of the build, whether you are looking at something for the home or a commercial project. We use local suppliers wherever possible and all our timber comes from renewable sources
We can deliver to suit your needs along with the following:
Free site surveys or quotation
CAD drawings
Free design and technical advice
Top quality craftsmanship
Competitive prices
We have recently contributed our manufacturing expertise to the following projects:
Royal Victoria Hotel
Wnchelsea Information/Display Boards
Kensington Palace
Private prestigious developments in London
Whether you are looking for doors, windows, cabinets, a new staircase or something more, visit us at www.acejoinerysolutions.co.uk
Email us at: info@acejoinerysolutions.co.uk
Or call us on 01424 875100 for more information about our products and services.
