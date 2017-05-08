Bluebell season is here

Once again it’s that time of year when nature starts to spring into life and new growth begins.

Here at Bluebell Kitchens we have introduced a new manufacturer of Kitchen and Bathroom furniture, Trend.

Trend has been making high quality kitchens in the heart of Birmingham for 30 years. Our Range of Trend products are simple to like, simple to buy, simple to install and all give you the piece of mind of a 5 year guarantee. Trend Kitchens give you a fantastic range of designs and finishes to choose from, all at superb prices.

We have also introduced more than 50 different Granite, Quartz and Solid surface ranges that alongside our displays of Bushboard worktops gives you a great choice to compliment any kitchen range.

Let us help you plan your new kitchen with our 3D design service, create you a handmade kitchen, remodel an existing kitchen with contemporary or traditional units, or liven up existing units with new doors. We also offer a building service, designing and constructing extensions, conversions and alterations, and specialise in bespoke building projects.

Our kitchen showroom in Battle, East Sussex showcases a full range of kitchens, worktops and examples of our handmade kitchens and bespoke units.