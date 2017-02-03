Let Caroline pamper your pooch

Caroline’s Canine Cabin is run by Caroline Carter in Hastings.

She owns two Staffordshire bull terriers and loves her dogs.

She has always wanted to pamper dogs so in April last year she started her own business.

Carlone said: “I believe every breed deserves to be pampered regardless of their dangerous status.

“I really do love doggies, I do not mind what size they are, I love to make them feel special and happy,

“I offer one to one pampering in a relaxed calm environment. I offer bath and brush packages and full groom packages.

“I have various shampoos and even mud packs to relax and calm/de-stress your dog.

“I will pamper any temperament, I am calm and always go at your dog’s pace, I will never rush your dog or scare them.

“I offer glitter and airbrush spray on tattoos for your dog, I even have dogs nail varnish if you wanted to treat your dog for a special occasion.

“After every pamper your dog will always receive a bow tie or bandana and a lovely squirt of cologne. I recently have done Santa paws and raised £135 for the guide dogs for the blind (I’m pictured above handing over a cheque). I am hoping to do doggie day care in the near future as I would love to help look after all your doggies.”

There is plenty of street parking space and there is space for your dog to run/play after or before their pampering.

Caroline accepts card payments as well to make it easier for you to pay.

You can book appointments by: Phone, text, Facebook, email and the website: 0775 3429806, carolinescaninecabin@gmail.com

www.carolinescaninecabin.co.uk