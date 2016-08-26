Camber Sands deaths: Police confirm identity of five victims

The five men who died at Camber Sands have now been named by police.

They are Kenugen Saththiyanathan, 18, and his brother Kobikanthan Saththiyanathan, 22, both of Normandy Way, Erith.

Their friends Nitharsan Ravi, 22, of Admaston Road, Plumstead, Inthushan Sriskantharaja, 23, of Chadwell Road, Grays and Gurushanth Srithavarajah, 27, of Elsa Road, Welling, also died in the tragic incident.

Police say the men all travelled together to Camber for the day on Wednesday (August 24) where they sadly died. Their deaths have now been passed to the coroner.

Ajirthan Ravi told national media his brother Nitharsan was studying aeronautical engineering at the University of Brighton and was just about to start his second year.

He also said police identified the victims after finding Nitharsan’s car parked near the beach.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.