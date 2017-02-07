Campaigners’ first win against speeding traffic in Rye

Residents on a busy road tasted their first success in the battle against speeding motorists with some warning signs erected.

The temporary traffic signs on A259 New Road, in Rye, were put up earlier this year by the county council as part of the campaign to slow down traffic.

It is hoped the signs will slow motorists down on New Road, Rye. SUS-170124-130149001

Highways England has been monitoring drivers’ speed to the road and it will see if the signs have an effect on drivers to inform possible changes.

Richard Benn, who lives on New Road and is chairman of the action group set up to fight for traffic-calming measures, said this shows the authorities are taking the issue seriously.

“The temporary signs are a positive sign as far as we’re concerned and hopefully over the next few weeks we will get some measures to get some more success,” he said.

“It’s been quite quick as well as we only started in October and what we’ve done from then to now shows real people power.

Highways England has been monitoring the effectiveness of the signs since January. SUS-170124-130230001

“The signs show there’s a proper issue and there will be work on it so that is the main thing that they are taking seriously.”

The residents have the support of police officers and councillors in their bid to get traffic-calming measures on New Road.

Mr Benn said they would have to wait and see if the signs make a difference but hoped they would lead to permanent ones.

A Highways England spokesman said they re currently going through the data and should be able to publish its findings soon.

“Safety is Highways England’s top priority and we continue to keep safety of the A259 in Rye under review, as we do on all of our roads,” he said.

“We look forward to meeting with the residents to share the data.”

A county council spokesman said Highways England will also be sharing the data with it, which will inform how and where it uses these posters on other East Sussex roads.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.