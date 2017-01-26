Car crashes into house in Robertsbridge

Firefighters from Battle and Burwash were called to Robertsbridge after a car crashed into the front of a house this morning (Thursday, January 26).

The silver Renault is believed to have struck and damaged a red car parked nearby before striking the front of the property in Northbridge Street, which is believed to date from the 16th Century, just before 10.40am.

Crew commander Justin Goodchild, from Battle Fire Station, said: “We were down there with our first line appliance and our Technical Rescue Unit and we made the building safe by shoring it up.”

The male driver, who is believed to be aged in his 30s, was taken to the Conquest Hospital suffering from back pain.

The ambulance service described the crash as a ‘low speed’ impact.

No one else required hospital treatment.

