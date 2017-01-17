Car flips after crash near Dallington

A car ended up on its side after crashing near Dallington this afternoon (Tuesday, January 17).

The blue Citroen car was pulled onto its wheels by Battle firefighters after the accident on Carricks Hill at around 2.40pm.

The driver, a woman, was reportedly out of the car before the fire crews got there.

The road was shut for recovery work but has reopened.

The blue Citroen car ended up on its side after crashing on Carricks Hill, Dallington. Photo courtesy of Battle Fire Station

