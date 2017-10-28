Celebrating 25 years of dedication

As Rye Christmas Festival gains momentum for this year’s big event, the committee has stopped to appreciate the services of Rye Museum.

Although this committee has only been active for the last three years, the dedicated staff at the museum have hosted and managed Santa’s Grotto in Rye for 25 years.

Photo by Ernie Lawrence

Sacrificing visitors to enjoy the historic treasures within the museum, the staff created a magical grotto for the town’s youngsters to enjoy, welcoming families with warm drinks and friendly faces. The museum grotto has been a pinnacle of the Christmas events for so long, it’s become a town tradition.

Since the launch of the Rye Christmas Festival in 2015 the demand for the grotto has increased dramatically and the workload has now become more difficult for the team at the museum to manage – last year alone they saw more than 400 children in just five hours.

So with a huge thank you to the staff and volunteers at Rye Museum – most of whom are over the age of 65 – for their long service, the committee has taken on the responsibility of finding a new home for the grotto.

Jen and the creative team are currently making plans to wow visitors with the new grotto decorated to fit with this year’s theme of Toyland.

Thankfully the committee are still fully supported by the team at the museum and they will be playing an important role in preparing the presents and assisting with chaperoning Santa.

The ladies will also still be opening the museum between 12am and 3pm for special Christmas crafts and activities for the children.

For details, visit www.ryechristmasfestival.co.uk.