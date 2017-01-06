Celebrating 30 years of St Michael’s Hospice

St Michael’s Hospice will be celebrating its 30th anniversary with a series of events throughout 2017.

On Friday, April 24, 1987, at approximately 3pm, the hospice was officially opened by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Kent, marking the beginnings of an invaluable asset in Hastings and Rother.

Since opening its doors, the hospice has welcomed thousands of patients, providing holistic care and support for all those throughout Hastings and Rother affected by a progressive life-limiting illness or bereavement.

Over the past 30 years, the services have developed to offer high standards of palliative care and support, including Hospice at Home care, bereavement services and the award winning Hospice Neighbours scheme.

The hospice is looking to celebrate its 30th anniversary with the residents of 1066 Country by holding 30 events in 30 places, including celebratory teas in six locations.

Celia Pyke-Lees, chief executive at the hospice, said: “We will be welcoming and encouraging everyone in Hastings and Rother to be a part of our 30th anniversary events and celebrations.

“The community plays a vital role in the work we do, and without the support of those who generously give their time or donations, we simply wouldn’t be able to provide our specialist care and support.”

Supporters are also invited to create a personalised fabric bunting panel, which will be taken to celebratory events throughout 2017. If you would like to create a bunting panel, a template can be downloaded from www.stmichaelshospice.com/support-us/bunting.

Additionally, the hospice is appealing for recipes to include in a 30th Anniversary recipe book. If you would like to submit a recipe for consideration, please email marketing@stmichaelshospice.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.