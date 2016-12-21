Celebrity chef John Torode cooks up a storm at Jempson’s

Celebrity chef and BBC Masterchef presenter John Torode cooked up a storm with two demonstrations at a supermarket on Friday (December 16).

The Australian restauranteur hosted the demonstrations to a packed Jempson’s store in Peasmarsh as part of its ‘meet the expert’ events.

The event was a resounding success seeing the chef cooking Brie, ham hock pie, Christmas-stuffed roast Poussin and whole poached red wine pears.

Owner Stephen Jempson said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome John to our store, we hope that our guests thoroughly enjoyed the evening, it certainly looked as though they did.

“We would like to thank them for coming as well as our sponsors, Anakena Wine of Chile, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Lurpak butter for their support.

“We are already working on next year’s ‘meet the expert’ event, we look forward to announcing it soon, happy Christmas!”

