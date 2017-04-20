Charities and businesses join for Dementia Week awareness event

A group of local charities and businesses have got together to help promote the availability of local services that exist for seniors in the Bexhill, Hastings and Rother area.

The initiative has been timed to coincide with National Dementia Week, which runs from May 14 - May 20 this year.

Jamie Faulkner, of Bexhill based Acacia Homecare, explained: “Recent studies from the University Of Worcester found that interacting with local groups helped delay the onset of Dementia.

“It became obvious that the awareness of groups and services to benefit senior citizens just wasn’t present.

“It was when visiting the Battle Age Concern group that this became apparent and upon visiting further local groups became quite clear was the case across the region.

“Acacia got together with Giving For Good Causes, a Bexhill charity managed by local man Lee Holdaway, and the vision to put on an event to help promote awareness was born.

This has culminated in a three hour extravaganza, which will take place at the Sackville Bar and Grill on the May 18 at 3pm.

“Afternoon Tea will be served with the opportunity to meet and greet people from different groups, followed by performances from some great artists.

All Aloud will be singing, then Pam Marsh performing the 1930’s to the 1960’s. Followed by a raffle to raise money for Dementia Friends.”

The event is free to senior citizens. For more information email Jamie at jamie.faulkner@acaciahomecare.co.uk.

Dementia Friends is a global movement, developed by the Alzheimer’s Society, that is changing the way people think, act, and talk about dementia.

To become a Dementia Friend, you participate in a one-hour Dementia Friends Information Session. You will learn five key messages about dementia and a bit about what it’s like to live with dementia. As a Dementia Friend, you turn your new understanding of dementia into a practical action that can help someone with dementia living in your community, Visit www.dementiafriends.org.uk.

