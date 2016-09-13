Charities benefit from Peasmarsh Jempson’s Bank Holiday fairs

Jempson’s in Peasmarsh raised more than £1,300 for charity with a series of car boot sales on every Bank Holiday bar one this year.

The supermarket holds the popular fairs on every Bank Holiday with the money raised from pitch sales and collections on the day going to charity.

Storm Katie caused the first fair of the year to be cancelled nevertheless Rye & District Community Transport, ARRCC and the Rother Responders benefitted from the fairs.

Supermarket owner Stephen Jempson said: “Our annual boot fairs are a well-established event in the Jempson’s calendar.

“We take great pleasure in offering our services for the benefit of local good causes and the community over-all, these events are well organised and we hope that they will be even bigger and better when they return. “We look forward to welcoming even more traders and bargain hunters to next year’s Bank Holiday events.”

Pat Hughes from Rye & District Community Transport added: “Not only are we incredibly grateful for the hospitality and donations, but we also have a lot of fun and see lots of old friends and familiar faces.”

