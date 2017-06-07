Charity concert at the Emmanuel Centre Choir to perform songs from stage and screen

Mixed voice choir The Melodians perform at the Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, Battle on Saturday June 24, at 7pm.
The concert features songs from stage and screen. The venue has free parking and disabled access. Tickets (which include interval refreshments) cost £6 and can be purchased from Cook, Mount Street, Battle; Spoilt Rotten, Abbey Green, Battle or the Emmanuel Centre. Seats can be reserved by calling 01424 777029 or e-mail battlemethodistchurch@btconnect.com. Tickets on the door £8. Proceeds from the evening will be donated to St Michael’s Hospice.