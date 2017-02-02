Charity event at local pub

The Royal Sovereign pub at Bexhill is holding a special fund raising event on Saturday February 4 to coincide with World Cancer Awareness Day.

Francine Freeman, who runs the pub with husband Wayne, was diagnosed with breast cancer in November.

Since then she has undergone surgery and is currently awaiting chemotherapy.

She said: “We are holding the fundraiser for Macmillian Cancer Care.

“We will be selling cakes, scones,flapjacks,muffins, banoffee pie and there will be hot dogs and chilli dogs during the half time break of the England v France rugby game, for which we are asking a small donation.

“We will also be doing a number of football cards and a swear box. Please come and join us to raise money for a great cause.

“I also have a just giving page for cancer research uk. (www.justgiving.com/francinefreeman) If people would prefer to give to that instead.”

Five years ago Francine underwent a head shave to raise money for the McCartney Ward at the Conquest Hospital.

Since June 2013, big-hearted customers at the Royal Sovereign have raised £13,743.96 for 11 charites, including the RNLI, Help for Heroes, Blind Veterans, The Royal British Legion, Macmillan and Cancer Research UK.

World Cancer Awareness Day will see millions of people around the globe coming together to unite in the ongoing fight against cancer.

