Charity event at Vinehall School, Ramble raises £300 for Children in Need

Vinehall School Juniors and Pre-Prep gathered together for a ‘Spotacular Ramble’ around school grounds in aid of Children in Need. Using the school’s buddy system, older pupils assisted younger children. Everyone made it to the end and enjoyed a sing-song led by Carina Everist in her ‘spotacular’ dressing-gown.
Chef Ian made Pudsey the Bear cupcakes and created a ‘Spottea’ themed lunch for all to enjoy.
Nearly £300 was raised for the Children in Need charity.
Vinehall School is a co-educational, independent day and boarding school.
