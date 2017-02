The Rainbow Trout pub, Chitcombe Road, Broad Oak is holding a ‘Swap and Sip’ event to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice on Friday March 24, 8pm.

Update your wardrobe, enjoy cocktails and have a girly evening out. Take along up to 10 items of clothing in a good clean condition, exchange them for tokens and enjoy rummaging to find your latest style!

Entry £3 which includes free nibbles and there will be a raffle in aid of the Hospice.