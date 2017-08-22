Charity fun day in Rye this weekend

Take a trip to Rye this Saturday (August 26) for a Charity Fun day in aid of St Michael’s Hospice and Cancer Research UK, at the Ropewalk Shopping Mews, 10.30-4pm.

There will be a live auction and talk from BBC Antique’s Road Show expert, Andy McDonnell, a men’s speed wax competition hosted by The Beauty Lounge and sponsored head shave from Retro Barbers. There’s a raffle with fantastic prizes including a full car valet from Skinners of Rye worth £140, cosmetic hamper worth £50 from Retro Barbers, 3 months gym membership from Harbour Health Club and a £20 voucher for Haircut and Beard Trim from Harbour Barbers. Karen’s Iced Gem Cake stall, drinks tombola and children’s bouncy slide, will provide fun for all the family. Visit: www. stmichaels hospice.com