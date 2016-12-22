Charity single aiming for Christmas number one

A charity has released a Christmas song written by a man who died in 2014.

Jonny Walker, from East Preston, near Littlehampton, finished writing the words to ‘Small Change, Changes Lives’ just before he died from bowel cancer aged 21.

The song has now been recorded and was released by medical researching charity the Friday Foundation last week.

A public recording session was held in London last month open to anyone who wanted to attend.

Jonny’s father Mac said: “Between it being a Christmas and charity song, it was right up his street.

“Jonny would have loved the thought of having a hit record. A Christmas number one is the ultimate for a musician. That would have made Johnny’s day.

“We’re going to be doing mass recordings of these songs featuring as many people as we can.”

All proceeds from this song will raise money for life changing medical research to conquer the diseases that affect everyone.

The lead female vocalist Dr Fiona Linton added: “It’s really important that this song is focusing on such a good charity. Cancer, diabetes, dementia and cardiovascular disease affect everyone.”

To buy Jonny’s song please visit iTunes http://itun.es/gb/-_ULgb or Amazon http://ow.ly/pYyq3073QsB.

To donate, and read more on the Friday Foundation, please visit www.fridayfoundation.org.

