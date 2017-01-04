Charity worker from Northiam ‘humbled’ by CBE

A leading accountant who served as treasurer of Save the Children for 11 years has been honoured by the Queen with a CBE for voluntary services to international development.

Richard Winter, 53, of Northiam, received the award in the New Year Honours in recognition of his work for Save the Children from 2004 to 2015 and as chair of the medical charity, Merlin, from 2013 until this year, where he oversaw the merger of the two organisations.

Save the Children almost trebled its income to nearly £400m a year during his time as treasurer, when its achievements culminated in setting up a treatment centre for ebola patients in Sierra Leone and providing an education for thousands of Syrian refugees in Jordan.

“I’m humbled and greatly honoured even to have been considered for any award,” said Mr Winter, a partner at the professional services network PwC.

“It has been the most enormous privilege to have had the opportunity to work at the extraordinary organisation that is Save the Children.

“As treasurer, it was fantastic to work alongside the senior team to help put the charity in a position to fulfil its ambitions.”

Mr Winter, who has four children of his own with his Spanish wife Esther, added: “Save the Children does whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share.

“I have been inspired by the motivation, dedication and talent of the people at Save the Children, who are the real heroes of the organisation.”

He has seen its work for children first-hand in Sri Lanka and Zambia, and ranks its response to the 2014 ebola outbreak in West Africa among its most courageous programmes.

Save the Children set up a centre to diagnose and treat up to 100 sufferers at a time outside Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Mr Winter was joined on the honours list by East Sussex County Council John Barnes, who was awarded an MBE for voluntary services to the community in Etchingham.