Christmas Tree Festival is a marvellous spectacle for all

St Mary’s church, Upper Lake, Battle will be hosting its annual charity Christmas Tree Festival and celebrating its 10th Anniversary next weekend (Saturday November 25 and Sunday November 26).

The festival, which is now in its 10th year, is a great start to the festive season and organiser Sue Blackman says this year there will be 37 decorated trees. “The festival is a marvellous spectacle for all ages,” she said. “Imagine some 37 Christmas Trees, plus a Christmas Fair, entertainment, and delightful homemade cakes, lunches and teas.”

“The theme is the Bible or events from the Bible. We request a minimum voluntary donation of £5 to enter a tree which goes towards the charities we support - the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance and the Battle Charities.”

Public voting for the most favourite trees is back by popular demand. People viewing the trees will vote for best adult and best children’s tree display, and winners receive a certificate which is presented at Advent Carol service on December 3.

The church will be open for the festival and Christmas Fair 10.30-6pm on Saturday, November 25, and will remain open after the 11am service on Sunday, November 26 to 4pm.

The Church will have special opening times during the following week for viewing and open for a Coffee Morning on Saturday, December 2, 10.30-12.30pm and on Sunday, December 3, 2-5pm, Sue added: “We will then have our usual Advent Carol Service at 6pm and the winning trees will be announced.

“All are warmly invited to this service.”