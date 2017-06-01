Classic MG cars are set to arrive in Hastings

Hastings is a stop on a Round Britain Relay which is celebrating the classic MG Y-Type car.

A cavalcade of more than 50 M.G. Y Types will be rolling into the car park at Sainsbury’s at around 1pm on Saturday June 3 and will be there for people to admire for approximately an hour, before heading off to Littlehampton.

The cars will be arriving in Hastings after leaving their starting point at Lakeside, Thurrock.

Local classic car owners are invited to join them at Sainsbury’s.

Lindsay Kendrick said: “Organisers would really love to attract as many classic cars as possible to join them in the relay or just be at the checkpoint on Sedlescombe Road to greet them and cheer them on.”

The event has been organised to raise awareness of this rare M.G. and to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its launch.

