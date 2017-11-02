College receives £1k grant to build community garden

Robertsbridge Community College said it was ‘honoured’ to be chosen to receive a £1,000 grant from Tesco’s Bag of Help initiative.

The money, provided with the support of charity Hands of Hope in Hastings, has allowed a new community garden at the college to thrive.

The school has worked alongside community groups and volunteers to transform the unused grassy bank and scrub land area of the school grounds.

Laura Linch, a teacher at Robertsbridge Community College, said: “Every donation towards this project has made a massive difference. We’re so honoured to have been chosen by the community to receive the Bags of Help grant.

“We couldn’t have installed the garden without the help of the community.

“Special thanks goes to all our amazing volunteers including parents and students, Fergus Garrett from Great Dixter and our local Christian Community, Darvell, who provided our team with immeasurable help that has developed the garden into the amazing space it is today.

“Everyone has really pulled together with the help of the East Sussex Health Improvement Team to help get the project off the ground.”

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its Bags of Help funding scheme, which awards grants to help fund community projects.

Millions of shoppers voted in stores up and down the country to award Hands of Hope £1,000 to help develop The Living Garden at the community college, in Knelle Road, Robertsbridge.

Mandy Ashenden, community champion at Tesco Extra Hastings, said: “It is wonderful to see this project come to fruition, showing first-hand how a Bags of Help grant can help transform the communities which we serve.

“There has been great enthusiasm for the initiative both amongst Tesco colleagues and our customers.”