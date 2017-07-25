Come together with those who you love to raise money for the hospice

Supporters of St Michael’s Hospice are being urged to organise a fun event with loved ones and friends to take part in the Big Get Together.

The initiative was launched in July last year as a way of raising funds to support vital hospice services and events will be taking place over the next few months.

It could be a family barbecue, an evening of sophisticated cocktails and canapés, a coffee morning with friends, a pamper party, dinner party or even a Halloween party – make it as sophisticated or as silly as you like.

Whether you raise £10 or £1,000, every penny will be used to provide essential hospice care and support in local communities.

It’s up to participants when they hold their Big Get Together. They can join thousands of others and hold their gathering over the summer or the autumn, with many events taking place in October during Hospice Care Week (9-15 October), or, if the event is to commemorate a loved one, they can choose a date that is memorable for them.

There’s a dedicated website www.TheBigGetTogetherorg.uk) where you’ll find ideas and inspiration to help you organise your perfect event.

Those who sign up to hold a Big Get Together can expect lots of support too; register your interest and you’ll receive a free pack full of ideas, a Big Get Together money box for donations from your guests, templates for invitations, balloons, posters and bunting.

All funds raised will go directly to the hospice chosen by participants.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.