Common set for top-of-the-table clash

Little Common Football Club is gearing up for a top-of-the-table clash tomorrow (Saturday).

Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One leaders Common will host second-placed Saltdean United. Kick-off at the Rec is 3pm.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “Other people will hype it up I suppose, but I still maintain it’s another game of football where there’s three points up for grabs and we’ll be doing all we can to get those points.”

Both teams have won 11, drawn five and lost two of their 18 league games so far, but Common have the edge in the table as they possess the division’s best goal difference.

“We have to make sure we’re prepared and organised, and approach it like any other game,” continued Eldridge, whose side has also scored more goals than anybody else in the division.

“They’re going to have a bit more experience in their ranks, and we’re going to have to make sure we use the ball wisely, play to our strengths and give ourselves a chance of winning.

“We’re on a fantastic run at the moment. The goals are coming from different sources and it’s a real collective effort.”

* Little Common Football Club has scooped the team of the month award for November.

The Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One leaders won five and drew one of their six matches in all competitions last month.

Player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “It’s nice to get that recognition for the team and the group, and it reflects the hard work of everyone involved from the top down to the bottom.

“Massive credit goes to the players because they’re the ones that go out there on a weekly basis to churn out the results.

“We’ve had a good month, but we need to make sure we back that up with another one in December.”

