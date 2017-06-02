Community tapestry’s unveiled to the public

The Battle Tapestry, designed and realised as a community project by Battle resident Tina Greene, achieved another important milestone this week.

The tapestry was unveiled by the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex Peter Field, accompanied by his wife Margaret Field, in The Abbot’s Hall of Battle Abbey School on Wednesday (May 31). The ceremony was attended by more than 80 guests, who included the vice Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex Sara Stonor, the High Sheriff of East Sussex Maureen Chowen accompanied by Mr Chowen, the Mayor of Hastings Councillor Judy Rogers, Councillor Mrs Margaret Kiloh of Battle Town Council and the Town Clerk of Battle, Carol Harris.

Unveiling of the Battle Tapestry, Abbot's Hall, Battle Abbey School. SUS-170531-124937001

On unveiling the tapestry, the Lord-Lieutenant congratulated Tina and all those who have helped her, and recognised the importance of this as a real community endeavour that will be a lasting legacy for the town of Battle.

Tina Greene thanked the Lord-Lieutenant for his kind remarks, adding: “After 10 months of intensive effort with contributions from 741 registered stitchers (men, women and children), who not only came from Battle and Rother, but from the rest of the UK and abroad, the tapestry was finally completed in January 2017.

“People have been incredibly generous with their time and effort, and a real community spirit definitely developed and new friendships have been made.”

She was very grateful for all the support she has received from the Battle and District Historical Society, the Battle Museum of Local History, Rother District Council, Battle Town Council and many local businesses, some of whom gave their services free or at reduced rates.

Unveiling of the Battle Tapestry, Abbot's Hall, Battle Abbey School. SUS-170531-124924001

All those who contributed their stitches were invited to make a donation to a charity for soldiers for a specially designed badge with the words ‘I made a stitch’.

Tina decided to donate all the money collected to the military charity Combat Stress and presented a cheque for £350 to Peter Butterworth, community fundraising officer of the charity.

The tapestry, safely housed in its new protective case made by Howard Bros. joinery business in Battle, is initially on public display in St. Mary’s Church, Battle from June 1. Tina expressed her gratitude to the Dean of Battle, Dr John Edmondson for providing the display space.

Unveiling of the Battle Tapestry, Abbot's Hall, Battle Abbey School. SUS-170531-124911001

Unveiling of the Battle Tapestry, Abbot's Hall, Battle Abbey School. SUS-170531-124639001