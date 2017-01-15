Concern for Hilary Abbott missing from Eastbourne

Police have issued an appeal for information in regards to a missing woman from Eastbourne.

In a statement it said: “Hilary Abbott left Eastbourne District General Hospital on Kings Drive around 1pm on Sunday (January 15).

“The 42-year-old was seen at the bus stop outside the hospital shortly after 1pm. Police believe it is likely she is using public transport to travel around elsewhere in the county or she may have left Sussex.”

It added: “Officers are growing concerned for her welfare.”

Hilary is described as ‘white, 5’ 2” with grey/blonde bob style hair’ and ‘she was last seen wearing a grey knitted hat, black and white scarf, black trousers and carrying a brown handbag’, according to police.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 999 or contact the police online here

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.