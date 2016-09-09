Concert for charity at St Mary’s

A charity concert takes place at St Mary’s Church, Battle on Saturday September 16 at 7pm.

The event is being put on by Out Of The Blue and has been organised by Bob Andrews.

There will be violinists, pianists, organists, choirs and many more performers, along with special guests Jonathan Marten Lucy Ashton and Hannah Atkins.

The concert includes music for French horn, flute and oboe.

Tickets are £12.50 and include canapes, from the Green Fig Catering Company and Imagination Cakes, and a glass of wine.

They are available from Farrago, in Battle High Street, or on the door on the night.

It will be raising money for Dragonflies, Winston’s Wish (for bereaved children), CALM (The Campaign Against Living Miserably and the Beachy Head Chaplaincy.

