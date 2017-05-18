Concert in aid of Rye barber Steve

Young up and coming Peasmarsh singer and song-writer Tommy Ludford has organised a concert in aid of Steve Lemon, a Rye barber who has cancer.

It takes place on Saturday June 3 at Peasmarsh Memorial Hall from 7-11pm features music from Tommy and other local acts.

Tickets are £20, which includes music and a free buffet supplied free of charge by Jason at the Riverhaven Hotel in Rye. Bring your own drinks.

There is also a raffle with more than 40 locally donated prizes.

Steve’s family has launched a crowdfunding bid to raise £50,000 for him to have a potentially life-saving cancer operation.

Stephen Lemon, who founded Rye Barbers, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal (bowel) cancer in January this year aged just 37.

He was told the disease had spread to his liver and doctors immediately started the father-of-three on a gruelling course of chemotherapy.

Since his diagnosis, the local community has rallied around Stephen, his wife Anita and their children Olivia, Joseph and Joshua.

Tommy Ludford was short-listed for the Britain’s Got Talent show.

Tommy’s mum Amy said: “The support from our local community has been amazing.

“Steve is a lovely man and a son, husband and father of three. Please come and support this amazing event.”

