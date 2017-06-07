Contestants wanted for Come Dine With Me

ITV Studios is looking for new keen amateur chefs to take part in the hugely popular Channel 4 show, Come Dine with Me.

The casting team are particularly interested to hear from people in the Hastings, Rye or Brighton and Hove area.

For those who have not seen the show, during the course of a filming week five contestants take turns hosting a dinner party for their rivals. At the end of the week the most successful host wins a £1,000 cash prize.

Filming will take place in Brighton and Hove between July 24 and July 28, while it will take place in Hastings and Rye between July 31 and August 4.

For those interested you will be asked to answer some simple questions about yourself. These include ‘what is your cooking style’; ‘who would be a nightmare guest and why’; and ‘what are you most opinionated about’.

Contestants must be over 18 years of age.

To enter, email cdwm@shiver.tv