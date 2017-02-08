Council tax increase on the cards for Rother

Council officers recommend increasing council tax in Rother by £5 a year on average ahead of a meeting on Monday (February 13).

Rother District Council’s cabinet will discuss the draft 2017/18 budget, with suggestions to increase council tax and use savings and additional income of £1.2m to balance it.

“The draft revenue budget has been balanced for 2017/18,” Rother’s executive director of resources Malcolm Johnston said in his report.

“To achieve this savings and additional income of £1.2m have been identified.

“The financial outturn from the last two financial years suggests this will be achievable but they will still need to be delivered.”

A three per cent, £5 for a band D property, increase in the local authority’s part of the council tax is recommended, which is the maximum without a referendum.

The eight-week budget consultation revealed a majority support for raising council tax by £5, with 61.9 per cent of the 354 respondents supporting the increase.

The council’s total income in 2017/18 is estimated at £11.866m, with £775,000 of reserves used to meet the £12.761m estimated net spend.

Historically most of the council’s funding came from central government grants but they are being cut, with 53 per cent less funding this year than 2016/17.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.