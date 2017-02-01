Council to take action to stop motorists abusing Battle car park

A council is taking action in a bid to stop motorists parking all day for free in one of its car parks.

The car park at the North Trade Road recreation ground is intended for short stay use and only for people using the facilities at the rec.

Battle recreation ground car park SUS-170102-114750001

But Battle Town Council, which is responsible for the car park, says it has received reports of motorists parking up all day, taking spaces intended for visitors to the rec.

As many of the cars are parked all day, it is believed the culprits may be people who work in the town centre.

Battle Town Council is to start locking the car park in the morning in a bid to deter those who park all day.

Carol Harris, the clerk of Battle Town Council, said: “We are receiving reports that genuine users of the facilities are finding it increasingly difficult to park due to unauthorised cars being parked all day.

“The car park was provided with council funds and a generous grant from Rother District Council’s Community Grant Scheme.

“One of their conditions stated ‘that the car park be designated a ‘short stay’ and monitored by the town council to mitigate against potential abuse’.

“There is a sign to indicate that the car park is for users of the recreation ground facilities and we now need to attempt to ensure that this is the case.”

From February 13, the town council will be locking the car park between 8am and 10am.

This week council workers have been putting up notices and leaving notes on vehicles in the car park to warn motorists of the change of policy.

It is not the first time motorists have been accused of ‘abusing’ Battle’s car parks..

In 2013, Battle Abbey banned people from using tokens in its car park when the site closed, following reports people were stockpiling tokens in the summer in order to enjoy cheap town centre parking when the site closes on weekdays during the winter.

