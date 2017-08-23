Country Show is a roaring success for St Michael’s Hospice

This year’s Rye and District Country Show was a roaring success for St Michael’s Hospice.

The event, at Elm Tree Farm, Icklesham, attracted large crowds, who were entertained with the horse and dog shows as well as a vast display of stunning classic vehicles and live music from; The Kytes, Hall and Blokes and Geoff Bellhouse Band.

The crowds were also entertained by the Romney Marsh Morris Dancers, a wildfowling talk and demonstration, ferret display and talk and an Acromax display.

Trudi Lees, from the hospice, said: “The weather was mostly wonderful, even a short downpour of rain did not stop the crowds coming out and enjoying this wonderful family day out.

“The Country Living marquee was a hive of activity, featuring a wealth of hand made and craft items from across East Sussex. Visitors also had the chance to win a brand new Citreon C1 in the raffle, in aid of St Michael’s Hospice, Macmillan and the Sussex Cancer Trust.

“A huge thanks goes to Jenny Yeo MBE and her excellent committee and to Mr Kit McLean and Mr P Merricks for once again allowing us to hold the show on their land.”