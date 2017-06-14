COUNTY NEWS: Abba to be honoured with Blue Plaque in Sussex

A Blue Plaque is set to commemorate Abba’s Eurovision win at a Sussex venue in 1974.

The music legends will be honoured by BBC Sussex tomorrow (June 15), as part of BBC Music Day, when 47 Blue Plaques will be awarded around the country.

The new Blue Plaques are to recognise people or places that have influenced the musical landscape across the country.

Abba launched their career after winning the 19th Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden at the Brighton Dome on April 6 ,1974.

BBC Sussex assistant editor Mark Carter, said: “Abba’s victory in 1974 at the Eurovision Song Contest at the Brighton Dome launched their career and changed the face of music. We are proud to celebrate Brighton’s connection with these international superstars whose music continues to inspire and bring joy to millions of people around the world.”

The plaque will be unveiled on BBC Music Day tomorrow, between 6.30pm and 7.00pm, live on BBC Sussex.

Bjorn Again will be performing Waterloo in the Pavilion Gardens shortly after the unveiling and residents are invited to come down and join in the celebrations.

Mike Read, chairman of the British Plaque Trust, said: “A blue plaque is a recognised symbol of our national heritage, a visible milestone in our history which serves as a permanent reminder of who we are, where we’ve been and what we’ve achieved. The British Plaque Trust commemorates notable people from all walks of life who have made an important contribution to the history of our nation. We are delighted to have worked with the BBC towards Music Day 2017 for the last six months, making it possible to add deserving local music legends to the footprint of British history. “