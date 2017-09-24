COUNTY NEWS: Body of dead kitten found in plastic bag on beach

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the body of a dead kitten was found in a plastic bag on a Sussex beach.

An RSPCA spokesman said it was found hanging out of a red plastic bag by a concerned member of the public on September 13.

It is thought the bag, found on Worthing beach, may have been placed inside a blue Co-Op and Ocado bag which were nearby and torn open.

The female kitten was around ten weeks old and tortoiseshell in colour.

RSPCA inspector Andrew Kirby, who is investigating the incident, said: “While at this stage we are keeping an open mind as to whether the kitten was alive or dead when put in the bag, I really would like to find out exactly what has happened.

“If this poor kitten was indeed alive when she was put in the bag then this truly is an awful incident.

“The bags also had small tears, which I hope weren’t from the kitten trying to get out.

“One theory could be that someone threw the kitten in the bags in the water from the pier and the body was then washed up on the beach.

“However at this stage I do not know if the kitten was alive or dead when thrown into the water.

“I took the body of the poor kitten to a vet for an initial examination and at this stage the cause of death has not been established.

“I am urging anyone who may know who the owner of the kitten is, or who has any information or may have seen someone acting suspiciously in the area that day to contact me in confidence on the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA is only able to investigate matters such as this thanks to kind donations from members of the public.

Text LOVE to 87023 to give £3 (Text costs £3 + one standard network rate message) or visit www.rspca.org.uk/give.