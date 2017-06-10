COUNTY NEWS: Concern for missing man

Police are very concerned for the safety and welfare of an elderly dementia sufferer who has gone missing.

Lambert Grinstead, 81, was last seen at his home in Freshfield Bank in Forest Row at 8.50pm on Friday evening, but was discovered missing at 8.05am on Saturday (June 10).

He is white, 5’ 7”, of medium build, with very short balding grey to white hair and has the appearance more of a man in his late 60s.

Police say he tends to dress very smartly, often in a navy blue jumper and is possibly wearing black trousers and shoes.

He is probably wearing a lifeline alert device on his wrist.

He is friendly, approachable and aside from the dementia, in generally good health.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact police on 999 immediately quoting serial 461 of 10/06.