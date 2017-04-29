COUNTY NEWS: Firefighters tackle blaze by shopping centre

Firefighters are currently trying to put out a fire next to a major shopping centre.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there was a fire on the first floor roof of a derelict house in Swanley Close, which is next to the Langney Shopping Centre in Kingfisher Drive, Eastbourne.

Firefighters tackling a blaze at a derelict house in Swanley Close in Eastbourne, by Langney Shopping Centre. Picture: Dan Jessup

Four fire engines were sent to the scene from Eastbourne, Hailsham and Pevensey stations due to the amount of calls that were received by the public.

Firefighters are using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a main jet to put out the fire.

One eyewitness said she noticed a lot of smoke after driving out of the shopping centre car park.

The fire service is still at the scene.

