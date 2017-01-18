County news: IKEA link to Sussex intensifies

Rumours of a first IKEA store in Sussex have intensified this week.

The furniture giant refused to rule out a move to the county last year, following links to a greenfield site earmarked for development.

Owners of New Monks Farm, in Lancing, are now bidding to increase the expected level of commercial space on its site from 10,000 square metres to 35,000 square metres.

An IKEA spokesman declined to comment – but a statement is expected on Friday.

New Monks Farm is included as a site suitable for development in Adur District Council’s local plan, which will be examined by a government inspector at a series of public hearings from January 31.

Critics of potential development are expected to address the examination to call for it to be excluded from the plan.

But New Monks Farm Development Limited, now owned by Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club, believes issues including flood risk can be overcome.

Martin Perry, director of New Monks Farm Development Limited said: “Our proposed scheme provides significant community and economic benefits and we are looking forward to hearing people’s views and comments prior to the submission of our planning application”.

The exhibition will be held at the Shoreham Centre, in Pond Road, Shoreham.

It will take place between 2pm and 8pm on Friday 27 and 10am to 2pm on Saturday 28.

The development company and its advisors will be on hand to answer questions residents have.

The Adur local plan hearings are expected to last two weeks.