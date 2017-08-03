COUNTY NEWS: Love Island star to visit Sussex

Have your say

A contestant from the hugely popular ITV2 show Love Island is coming to Sussex.

Chris Hughes, who coupled up with Olivia Attwood and is one half of the bromance with Kem Cetinay, will be at Cameo nightclub, in Eastbourne, on September 26.

Fans will get the chance to party with the country boy and firm villa favourite and ‘get all the goss that wasn’t aired on TV’, according to the club.

Tickets cost £4 and the event runs from 10pm-3am.

For more information visit www.cameonightclub.co.uk