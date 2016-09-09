COUNTY NEWS: Passengers stuck in mid-air on new attraction for two hours

A ‘technical hitch’ at the British Airways i360 in Brighton left passengers stuck mid-air in the glass pod for nearly two hours yesterday afternoon (Thursday September 8).

The i360 pod got stuck at around 5.30pm, but visitors were finally released just after 7pm.

Two fire engines from Preston Circus were called to the scene at 6.39pm, and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews assessed the situation and spoke with the management in charge of the attraction.

A spokesman said at the time: “We have been given assurances that specialist engineers are working on the problem and that pre-agreed procedures are being followed.”